BARTOW – The latest effort to renovate the Thompson and Company Cigar Factory is in jeopardy as a local developer who had been interested in aiding the efforts informed the city last week he would no longer be pursuing the project.
“Unfortunately I have come to the conclusion that I will not be able to provide the outcome for this structure that we had hoped during our meetings,” Greg Fancelli wrote.
Commissioners and Fancelli had met twice previously to discuss his plan and have a workshop scheduled on Friday to discuss the matter.
Fancelli pulling out of the project upset Bartow Commissioner James Clements, who utilized his time during commissioner comments at the Feb. 18 commission meeting to say as much.
“We spent five or six hours talking to this man and his people and we basically ran him off,” Clements said. “All of us got his his email this past week. When it popped up on my phone with his name, I knew exactly what this email would be about. … (Fancelli) didn't have a grand idea of an outcome, but he was interested in preserving that building for our community.
“We questioned him and questioned him. Had the first session — a lot questions. Had the second one and he had stuff to check out. ‘How much do you want?’ And we couldn't give him a straight answer.”
The City of Bartow acquired the cigar factory, and the grounds at 255 N. Third St., from the county in 2011. Since then, the city has put more than $200,000 into the structure to keep the building from falling down.
The factory was in operation in Bartow from the 1930s through the 1950s and had fallen into disrepair from neglect. In 2004, conditions worsened for the building after withstanding three hurricanes. Since acquiring the building and grounds, the city has looked for a private developer to renovate the factory and turn it into an attraction.
Mayor Leo Longworth mentioned the factory is still on the agenda for Friday's work session, and asked if there were any other comments from commissioners.
Commissioner Scott Sjoblom said, “I will say I really appreciate (Clements’) passion on this … you and (Commissioner) Trish (Pfeiffer) have led the charge to keep it,” Sjoblom said. “I disagree with your characterization of what Mr. Francelli's rationale was. The minutes of those work sessions are publicly available. … There would not have been a rejection if he wanted to go forward. We wanted to provide for all assurances.”
While speaking, Sjoblom referenced Fancelli’s email, which also states, “The main underlying reason reason is that I cannot produce adequate tenants for this space that would yield the results we all had hoped for.”
Clements lamented the chance that a piece of history will disappear.
“There may be a thread of a chance he may reconsider,” Clements said. “I don't know if there is a thread left.”
Clements went on, saying, “I wish you all would reconsider and somebody (would) go back to (Fancelli) with our hat in our hand and say ‘we want you to do it.’ … If the wrecking gets that thing, it will be a sad, sad day here in Bartow.”
The city commission has a work session scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, to discuss the cigar factory. Also on the agenda is a discussion of Evergreen Cemetery.
The meeting will be at Bartow City Hall.
