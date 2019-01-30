BARTOW – While no one has filed papers to run for Seat 3 on the Bartow City Commission, Commissioner Billy Simpson announced at the commission’s Jan. 22 meeting that he will seek re-election.
“I will pick up the qualifying papers,” he said during commissioner comments.
Simpson was elected to office April 5, 2016, and took his seat on May 2. He won the seat with 72.7 percent of the vote against Gerald Cochran. Qualifying week for this year’s city election is Feb. 4-8.
Simpson also thanked his fellow board members and the city staff for their help in his first term.
“What is more important to me in the last three years is how everyone here has been so helpful and supportive and I want to thank them all,” Simpson said.
This is the only seat up for election on the Bartow City Commission. The election is scheduled Tuesday, April 2. No one else has announced intentions to run for the seat.
SUBHEAD Commission proclaims school choice week
The Bartow City Commission proclaimed School Choice Week on Jan. 22 and presented the proclamation to Bartow High Principal Emilean Clemons, Bartow High IB Principal Dr. Brenda Hardman and Summerlin Academy guidance counselor Deborah Brister.
In the proclamation, the City Commission noted quality education is critically important to the economic vitality of the city and enhances the vibrancy of the community.
In accepting the proclamation, Clemons pointed out the high school has 2,300 students, calling them “our kids,” and that the school provides a great opportunity for all of them.
Youth fair this week
The Bartow City Commission recognized Polk County Youth Fair Week with a proclamation on Jan. 22 that was presented to the group's president, the Future Farmers of America district president and the president of the Youth Council.
The Youth Fair takes place from Jan. 26-Feb. 1 at the Stuart Center on U.S. 17.
Representatives from schools across the county compete in competitions from steer and hog raising to a chili cook-off. The first Youth Fair, then called the Polk County Youth Agricultural Show, was held in Bartow in 1947 and has been held every year in Bartow since then.
“I am proud to present this proclamation and want to congratulate them for their work and service to the community,” Mayor Leo Longworth said.
Corin Hockenberry said she has been in the Youth Council for eight years and the Youth Fair is her favorite activity. She encouraged commissioners and those present at the meeting to come and see the dog competition.
Tree talk
A final proclamation was issued at the Jan. 22 meeting to Parks Interim Director Joey Williams to recognize Jan. 26 at Tree City USA and Arbor Day.
Known as Tree City USA since 1976, the proclamation says trees increase the property values, enhance the economic vitality of the business area and beautify the community.
“We always take care of our trees,” Longworth said. “We are the City of Trees and we should be proud of that.”
Williams told commissioners in accepting the proclamation that his department, with the help of Bartow Middle School students, planted 45 live oak trees in the city.
