BARTOW – The Bartow City Commission proclaimed its celebration of Black History Month at its meeting Jan. 7, recognizing two events that are upcoming.
Cheri Kelley accepted two proclamations recognizing the annual Martin Luther King Jr.-George H. Gause Parade, which is planned for Jan. 21 and sponsored by the Bartow Deacons and Stewards Alliance. She also was recognized for heading up the Florida Department of Transportation's Black History Month celebration on Feb. 28.
This year's event at the FDOT office, located at 801 N. Broadway Ave., will feature Bartow native and entertainer Jamarice Daughtry, known as J. Daughtry.
The annual parade honors the memory of Dr. King and also honors Gause as a Polk County pioneer. Gause was a civic activist who served on the Bartow City Commission and was Bartow's first black mayor, elected in 1971. He was also the first black person to serve on the Polk County School Board.
The parade, which begins at noon on Monday, Jan. 21, starts at Main St. and Floral Ave. and goes through downtown, ending at the Carver Recreation Center. There, a celebration will take place and last through the afternoon. Kelley said this year there will be a number of events going on for the celebration.
Daughtry, who has appeared in Broadway theaters in a number of shows, is a Bartow native and graduate of Harrison School for the Arts. Shows he has appeared in include “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” “Motown the Musical,” “Beautiful: the Carole King Musical,” and “The Color Purple.” He has also appeared in a number of television shows. The event will honor him as the 2019 Annual Black History Recognition ceremony.
