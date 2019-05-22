Three Bartow High School chefs are stewing, baking and chopping their way to a national culinary cook-off in California next month.
Jasmine Chan, Cody Taylor and Jaclyn Macknosky have been busy cooking up a storm and they hope their efforts will earn them a national title handed out annually by the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference.
The conference is being held this year in Anaheim, Calif., from June 26 to July 5.
This year, the trio will be creating Chicken Supreme, Ratatouille (a vegetable stew), Creamed celeriac and Brussels Sprouts and Paris Brest, a dessert featuring a light pastry filled with tasty pastry cream.
According to Rosalind Chan, Culinary Arts Director for the Bartow High academy, the students were provided a menu and will have an hour to prepare the four-item menu.
“(They) are given only an outline on how to prepare them, so it’s a real challenge,” the director explained.
To get to nationals, the two juniors and a senior had to finish first in both the district contests and the state finals. The BHS team took top honors in both.
Macknosky, the senior, opted for the entree, with Taylor, a junior, taking on the two side dishes and Jasmine Chan, also a junior, tackling the dessert.
The students last week were honing Jasmine Chan’s work on the dicey Paris Brest dessert.
“This uses a basic puff pastry base and is filled with a pastry cream,” Jasmine Chan explained.
“They had to tweak the recipe because the recipe’s pastry cream was coming out too watery,” adds the senior Chan, who is not only Jasmine’s instructor, but her proud mother, too.
The process has involved plenty of trial-and-error, as one might expect.
“We just keep working to refine them and make sure we offer the judges the best-tasting dishes we can,” Taylor said.
At the competition, the students will have just 60 minutes to prep, cook and plate their dishes before serving them to a panel of corporate chefs who will judge their efforts and determine which team will take home the honors.
This is the first time the Bartow High cooking team has made it to the national competition, explained Rosalind Chan.
“We’re really excited to go and represent our school,” says Taylor.
It may be the first national competition for the team, but culinary arts students at Bartow High are no stranger to cooking under pressure, according to the culinary arts director.
“Our students have competed in three different competitions, but this is probably the most prestigious,” Rosalind Chan said. “This one is kind of like ‘Chopped,’ but they know in advance what their ingredients are, and have the basic recipes.”
While most of their time out west will be spent over a hot stove, the girls will also have time for a side trip to nearby Disneyland — but they won’t be standing in line for rides.
“We’ll be cooking with (Disney’s) chefs and learning about how they do things in their kitchens,” says Taylor. “It’s going to be exciting.”
The trio has become a cohesive team and have been cooking together for three years, they explained.
“By this time, we can see what each other is thinking and know what to do to help each other out,” Jasmine says.
Interestingly, Taylor says she doesn’t plan on a career in the kitchen, unless it’s cooking in a firehouse. She explains that she’s not only enrolled in the Culinary Arts Academy, but is dual enrolled in the Medical and Fire Service Academy, too.
The younger Chan, however, has her eyes on a sweet future.
“I want to open a bakery of my own or be a pastry chef somewhere, maybe both,” she says.
Not only are the culinary artists from Bartow High cooking up a storm, but they are also trying to come up with the $3,500 they need to make the trip, says Culinary Arts Instructor and Academy Director Rosalind Chan. In addition to last week’s garage sale, the students are accepting donations to help them fly their way into the FCCLA’s kitchens in hopes of snagging that championship trophy.
Rosalind Chan said the Polk County School Board has underwritten their plane tickets to the contest, but they have to come up with the rest.
Donations may be made to the high school’s Culinary Arts academy by check or cash.
