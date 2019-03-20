The reason Ben Franklin only mentioned death and taxes is he never was around to witness the consistent excellence of varsity softball in places like Bartow and Lake Wales.
And 2019 is no exception.
The Yellow Jackets and Highlanders again have the best chances to make a deep run into the state playoffs in a couple of months, with senior-laden teams that enjoyed success last year, too.
The programs have combined for just short of a dozen state crowns through the years. The two teams have already had one showdown this spring, with Bartow (101) taking a 3-0 win. That was in late February, however, with Lake Wales (6-3) having played just once previously, so it’s hard to read a lot into it. The two will rematch in Bartow next Tuesday.
Equally impressive was Bartow’s 11-2 domination of George Jenkins, one of the area’s top teams. Ashleigh Robinson led the way with three hits in that victory.
Teammate Jaden Williamson cemented her spot as one of the county’s top pitchers by hurling a one-hitter in the Lake Wales win. That one hit, however, came off the bat of Highlanders catcher Destiny Cuevas, who is hitting .367 through nine games this year. Last season, she hit .402 and drove in 34.
Williamson has been sizzling at the plate, too, with a .567 average through 34 plate appearances. She’s also got a team high 17 runs scored through Bartow’s first nine. Catcher Emily Ruley has knocked in 11 RBIs while hitting .391 in the early going. She had 24 RBI last season, while hitting a robust .467.
Elsewhere, Winter Haven’s Megan Ricks continues to terrorize opponents while leading off games for the Blue Devils (6-5). She scored 42 runs last year while hitting .575. So far in 2019, she’s hitting at a .467 clip and has drove in 14 runs. Teammate Jenna Lester has been almost as good, hitting .424.
Lake Region is another perennial power, and the Thunder have a win over Lake Wales under their belts as part of an 8-2 start. Savannah Barnett no-hit the Highlanders, and whiffed a baker’s dozen.
And don’t forget tiny Frostproof (5-3), which boasts some top talent, including Belle Mancillas — the sixth grader (now a seventh grader) who no-hit Fort Meade in the district playoffs, while driving in five in the same game.
Two of their three early season defeats have been against much bigger foes in Sebring and Hardee, games that will pay dividends later in the season.
