Bartow Middle teacher charged with DUI, property damage

A Bartow Middle School gifted and civics teacher was charged Tuesday, Dec. 4, with DUI with property damage when he hit another car then left the road, struck a telephone pole, went through a fence and hit a water main, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported.
Dyrren Devonne Barber, 29, of Lake Wales, was charged with one count of DUI with property damage, the sheriff's office reports.
According to a witness at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a blue Ford pickup truck was driving erratically on Cypress Gardens Boulevard near Helena Road in Winter Haven when it struck a Nissan going in the same direction. In an attempt to flee, the pickup, at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road, the witness reported.
No one was injured in the wreck, but when deputies were talking with Barber they smelled alcohol and said Barber appeared intoxicated. Deputies conducted sobriety tests in which Barber “exhibited several signs of impairment,” a report said.
After being taken to the Polk County Jail Barber gave two blood alcohol tests in which he registered 0.263 and 0.255. The legal limit in Florida on the BAC test is 0.08.
Barber, who has been an employee for the Polk County School District since 2013, was also arrested on Jan. 9, 2016, when he was stopped in a Chevrolet Impala on the Warner University campus for not wearing a seat belt. After he was stopped deputies found three partially smoked marijuana joints in the driver's door handle. He was charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession and use of narcotic paraphernalia, the sheriff's office reports.
As of Thursday, he is still an active employee of the school district, the public relations department reports.
