BayCare's Bartow Regional Medical Center, Winter Haven Hospital and Winter Haven Women’s Hospital offer an array of support groups, screenings and healthy living activities in Polk County each month.
The following events will be held in July:
Smoking Cessation
Quit smoking now — If you’re ready to quit smoking, free help is available. This single-session program offers a variety of resources, including preparing a quit plan, strategies to deal with nicotine cravings and dealing with slips. A supply of nicotine replacement products is available at no cost. Registration is required: (877) 252-6094.
5:30-7:30 p.m., July 16 at Bartow Regional Medical Center’s Board Room
BayCare HomeCare Sleep Clinic
A respiratory therapist will be available to assist with mask fitting and to answer any questions about CPAP/BiPAP therapy.
9 a.m.-noon, July 18 at Bartow Regional Medical Center Classroom 1
Support Groups
All support group sessions are free. Unless otherwise noted, registration is not required.
• Cancer Treatment Education — An oncology nurse navigator will review information for cancer patients who are starting chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Discussion topics include treatment side effects and available resources. Registration is required: (855) 314-8352. Meetings are July 10, 17, 24 and 3 from 3-4 p.m. at Winter Haven Hospital’s Wellness Center Conference Room.
• Woman-to-Woman Cancer Support Group — Information, support and coping strategies for women who have or have survived cancer. Meeting is July 22 from 6-7 p.m. at Winter Haven Hospital’s Wellness Center Conference Room.
• Caregivers Support Group — A safe place for sharing caregiving and self-care tips, discussing the challenges of caring for a loved one and finding emotional support. Meeting is July 12 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Winter Haven Hospital’s Wellness Center Conference Room.
• Ovarian Cancer Support Group — A group for individuals with ovarian cancer to share emotions and experiences with other patients. Meets July 15 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Winter Haven Hospital’s Wellness Center Conference Room.
• Man-to-Man Cancer Support Group — For men who have cancer or who have survived it, this group offers information and provides a safe, welcoming place to give and receive support from others. Meets July 16, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Winter Haven Hospital’s Rehab Main I Conference Room.
• Brain Injury Support Group — An open forum for brain injury survivors and their caregivers, family and friends discussing how to live life to the fullest after a traumatic injury. Meets July 23 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Winter Haven Hospital’s Wellness Center Conference Room.
• Mental Health Peer Recovery Program — Provides education, support and socialization for participants diagnosed with mental health issues, moving them toward recovery. Meets on Mondays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lions Park Clubhouse (address is 820 Ave. L SW, Winter Haven); Wednesdays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Winter Haven Hospital Center for Behavioral Health (address is 1201 First St. S., Winter Haven).
Maternity Classes
All classes will be held at Winter Haven Women’s Hospital in Classroom A, located at 101 Ave. O SE, Winter Haven, unless otherwise noted. Registration is required: (855) 314-8352.
• Prepared Childbirth (4-session) — An in-depth coverage of the third trimester, labor, breathing, relaxation, birthing and postpartum concerns. Sessions: July 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 6:30-8:45 p.m. Cost: $40
• Newborn Care — Covers various aspects of safe infant care, including feeding, diapering, bathing and signs of illness, as well as cues and communication. Class is July 13 from 1-4 p.m. Cost: $15
• Breastfeeding Class — Covers breastfeeding basics, skin-to-skin contact, tips for returning to work and when to call a health care provider/lactation consultant. Class is July 20 from 9:30 a.m.-noon Cost: $15
