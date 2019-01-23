Each year, Elsa Huff, a third-grade teacher at First Methodist School in Bartow, takes her students on an walk to honor the Biblical walk of Moses and the Israelites in the wilderness.
When she, her class and other students and staff from First Methodist School participate in the annual walk Feb. 1, this will mark the 40th occasion — aligning neatly with the 40 years that Moses spent wandering the desert.
The occasion is a special one for Huff and the community at First Methodist School, and she has invited former students from over the past four decades to return to campus and join her for this milestone walk, which will be about five miles.
A light lunch will be served after.
For more information, call First Methodist School at (863) 533-0905.
—
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@scmginc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.