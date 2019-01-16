BARTOW – City commissioners unanimously approved a contract Jan. 7 to build a tie on the Northern Connector Feeder.

City Manager George Long explained to commissioners the contract and the plan help meet the goals of the city's strategic plan. This construction meets the goals of reliable infrastructure, expanding the local economy and redeveloping and grow the city, as outlined in the strategic plan.

“It's a good project and meets a number of goals in the strategic plan,” he told commissioners. “This will help us move in that direction.”

A memo from the Bartow Electric Department states the Lyle Feeder from the Northwest Substation is at 58 percent under summer peak conditions, which is close to the 60 percent that is the recommended limit.

This will allow a capable feeder tie to Lyle and may reduce normal loading. Also, the proposed Stuarts Draft Planned Unit Development will need power and the Lyle Feeder is one potential source. This, it concluded, will provide a reliable source for the anticipated electric demand.

The staff had recommended awarding Pike Electric LLC the $499,960.52 to construct the project. Project materials will be provided by the Bartow Electric Department at $300,835.65. With the approval, work is scheduled to start on this project early this year.

Holiday garbage pickup

Bartow City Hall will be closed Monday, Jan. 21, for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Because of this, the regular meeting of the Bartow City Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in City Hall.

Also because of the holiday, garbage collection will change. Garbage normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Tuesday collection will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 23. There is no change to collection on Thursday and Friday.

Cigar Factory work session

Bartow City Commissioners have scheduled a work session on the Thompson & Company Cigar Factory at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 in City Hall.

Last month, commissioners listened to a proposal from Gregory Fancelli, of Prestige WorldWide Group LLC, who said the 93-year-old building and grounds can be restored and can be turned into an attraction. After hearing his plan, commissioners asked Fancelli to return in January with a more-detailed plan.

The city has maintained the Cigar Factory since it was acquired from the county in 2011. It hopes to convert the property into something to benefit Bartow, but so far has gotten little response. Meanwhile the city has been maintaining the building and spent in excess of $200,000 for upkeep.