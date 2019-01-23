Tax-filing season is coming. According to the Internal Revenue Service, it begins on Monday, January 28th, when the IRS starts accepting and processing paper and electronic tax returns.
And, of course, there are unscrupulous people out there trying to take your money by using fraudulent tax returns.
If you file your tax return early, you could beat any would-be-scammers. That’s because the IRS will only process the first tax return filed per Social Security Number. Some victims have learned of their personal information being compromised after their tax returns were rejected by the IRS due to someone else having already filed successfully with their Social Security number.
If you file online, make sure you do it on a secure site. Secure sites will display a small locked padlock image in the far left side of your browser’s web address bar. Secure websites also begin with “https”. That “s” on the end is very important.
If you do things the old fashioned way and file by mail, consider sending it via priority mail to confirm delivery.
Also, never, ever respond to emails asking information relating to tax refunds. Conduct your online business with the IRS through their website at https://www.IRS.Gov. And be careful clicking on links that say they go to the IRS website, because they might just send you to a site that looks like it’s the IRS, but they’ll steal all of your personal information, then steal your money.
If you think someone your refund or personal information, contact the IRS immediately.
