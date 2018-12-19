WINTER HAVEN – Around a dozen area contractors were present for a mandatory pre-bid meeting Dec. 13 at City Hall for all those interested in building the Winter Haven Skate Park.
Bids are due by Jan. 3. The winning bidder should be made public by February and the final design of the project should be made public by April. Construction is scheduled to begin in December 2019 and the grand opening is tentatively scheduled for May 2020.
While the design is yet to be official, city staff envision a 12-foot deep “skate bowl,” around 25,000 square foot of skating space, a parking lot and the Chain of Lakes Trail running alongside the park at an estimated cost of around $630K.
To put that in perspective, the City of St. Petersburg recently opened one of the largest skate parks in Florida with 28,000 square feet of skating area and a 12-foot deep skate bowl at a cost of more than $1M.
Initially $330K was set aside for the skate park but back in September the Winter Haven Downtown CRA Board voted to authorize an additional $300K be spent. The city has also applied for a state grant that, if approved, would provide an additional $200K for improving land surrounding the park for a total of $830K.
Three Winter Haven young adults and their parents have been at the forefront for lobbying for a skate park for the past seven years or so. Tyler Loftus, 10, and his brothers Alex Loftus, 13, and Frankie Skubna, 18, have all been enthusiastic about bringing a large skate park to Winter Haven, along with their parents Jessie Skubna and Robbie Loftus.
There is a small skate park at Rotary Park, but most local skaters head to the skate park in Lakeland currently.
