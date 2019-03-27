POLK COUNTY – On March 19, Polk County Commissioners unanimously selected Deputy County Manager Bill Beasley to replace Jim Freeman as County Manager. Freeman had announced his retirement in February after working for the county for nearly nearly 40 years.
Beasley has been the Deputy County Manager in Polk since 2006, overseeing county infrastructure. He will take over for Freeman in August. Freeman said between now and then he will help Beasley put together a county budget. Each fiscal year ends in September.
“I agree with the board,” Freeman said after the vote to appoint Beasley. “The candidates you had are solid contributors, good people and I know it was a difficult decision. I know the team will pull together for Mr. Beasley like they did for me.”
The county commissioners each wrote a name on a paper ballot and handed it to County Attorney Michael Craig, who announced Beasley as county manager.
Commissioner Martha Santiago was the first to speak after the vote. She said she was impressed with all of the candidates and was glad that the replacement candidates were all current county employees. Santiago gave kudos to Freeman for having a good succession plan.
Commissioner John Hall said it was a hard decision to make and added that he hoped that Beasley would work toward changing county government organization back to what it was like before the 2008 real estate crisis. The crisis plummeted property values and the associated tax income — so much that all of the department director positions were eliminated.
Beasley was in attendance when the announcement was made.
“Mr. Chair and members of the board, I’m honored and humbled at your decision,” Beasley said. “It continues to be a passion of mine to serve the citizens of Polk County and I have to say that it has been a personal and a professional privilege to serve along side the fine men and women who work in Polk County government.
“We are blessed that we have a cadre of well qualified and caring staff who every day serve the citizens of the county,” he went on. “It’s an honor and a privilege and I look forward to it.”
The county commissioners will be scheduling a time to start contract negotiations with Beasley in the coming weeks.
