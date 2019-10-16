WINTER HAVEN – It may be October in Winter Haven but for one day this month it will be April in Paris.
For the 63rd year, the Bouquet Garden Club will host its Annual Charity Fashion Show Oct. 23. There will be two seatings that day, one at noon and the other at 6 p.m. at the Winter Haven Garden Club. The Shows will feature clothing from Macy’s for the entire family, a silent auction and “Taste and Tell,” samplings from local favorite restaurants. Proceeds will go to a variety of charities and causes supported by the Bouquet Garden Club.
“As Bouquet members, we give back to the community,” said Lois Duel, Bouquet Garden Club President. “By working together to raise money through our annual charity Fashion Show, we are able to support numerous charitable outreach programs.”
Tickets must be purchased in advance and are on sale now for $25 at the Winter Haven Garden Club located at 715 3rd Street NW.
For more information about the Bouquet Garden Club or the fashion show, call (863) 293-7638.
