WINTER HAVEN – For the second year in a row, as well as the third time in the past four years, Bradley T. Dantzler has been elected Mayor of Winter Haven.
Each January, members of the Winter Haven City Commission cast ballots to determine their leaders. Dantzler won on a 3-2 vote, with Commissioner Pete Chichetto nominating Commissioner William Twyford for the top spot. Mayor Pro-Tem Nathaniel J. Birdsong, Jr. was elected for a seventh time, with his selection coming in a unanimous vote.
The commission also discussed a number of topics Jan. 14.
Commissioners voted unanimously to accept what is called a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) to finish construction of the Chain of Lakes Field House. In October, Rodda Construction staff submitted a GMP of $19,405,643, but at the time they were still working out the costs to build the air-handling system. The new total is $24,333,789. The city borrowed around $26 million for the project and the county authorized an additional $1 million to cover some upfront expenses.
By contract if expenses exceed the GMP, Rodda ownership shall bear such costs without reimbursement. If under budget, Rodda ownership and the city will split the savings.
“This is an iconic project for the city of Winter Haven,” City Manager Mike Herr said. “Once this field house and conference center is built, it's going to be a wonderful asset for the city.”
The project is on schedule and 30-45 days from now, residents may see walls going up, Assistant City Manager T Michael Stavres said.
“It's beyond juggling cats out there,” Stavres said. “They are pouring concrete and moving dirt starting at 3 o'clock in the morning — and they are there until it’s dark every day. There is always something happening.”
The project is scheduled to be completed in November 2020..
The commission also voted unanimously to authorize $15,000 for a homeless study to be conducted by a non-profit called Heart for Winter Haven. Dantzler said that for years he has been trying to address homelessness in Winter Haven, especially homeless students. Money will be spent studying the problem and the commission will address possible solutions once the report is complete.
Citrus Connection Executive Director Tom Phillips gave the commission an update on mass transit. Last year 187,000 passengers rode mass transit in Winter Haven, down one percentage point from last year, Phillips said. In reference to the ongoing federal government shutdown, Phillips said there is enough cash on hand to maintain services through March.
The commission had a first reading on an ordinance that would allow a concrete crushing complex be built near the intersection of Lake Hamilton Drive and Lucerne Park Road near Nash Road. A vote will take place two weeks from now.
At the Jan. 3 Planning Commission meeting, dozens of residents expressed opposition to two proposed Winter Haven developments, a proposed retirement development north of Dundee Road and west of Country Club Road, and a second development near the airport.
City Manager Mike Herr told the commission that he expects a large crowd at the next city commission meeting Jan. 28. As such, the meeting is taking place at Nora Mayo Hall to accommodate the expected crowds.
Those who attend will also be able to watch a presentation on a railroad “quiet zone.” City staff said many residents have complained about train horns blowing as rail traffic has increased of late. City staff want to spend a few hundred thousand to improve several train intersections, a change necessary to prevent train horns.
