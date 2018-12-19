Are you financially struggling, but didn’t sign up for holiday assistance in time to benefit your family?
The 11th Annual Bush Family Foundation Toy Giveaway is Saturday, Dec. 22, at Carver Recreation Center at 520 South Idlewood Ave. in Bartow from 1–6 p.m.
It is never too late to donate to a family in need. Organizers encourage area residents to donate $50 for 10 toys for area children in need. Unwrapped toys are still being accepted and volunteer opportunities are also available.
“Last year we provided toys and lunch for more than 1,200 children and families. Our goal is to substantially increase that number, helping more children and families than ever before, thanks to the community’s continuing support and inspiring generosity,” said Bush Family Foundation Chair Marshall Bush.
For more information, call Marshall Bush at 407-655-9776 or Lisa Williams at 407-879-1091.
