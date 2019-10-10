With seven weeks gone in the 2019 high school football season, some area varsity teams are sizing up their chances to win a district or division title. Others are preparing to make the push for a playoff spot. And others are in self-evaluation mode while trying to complete the regular season on a high note.
Here’s a look at some key numbers as the high school gridiron season enters Week 8:
4 —
The undefeated Lake Wales Highlanders were ranked No. 4 in last week’s Associated Press Class 5A state poll behind Plantation American Heritage, Rockledge and Miami Northwestern. Lake Wales moved to 6-0 with a 16-3 victory over Lely High in Naples as Johnny Richardson and Eric Williams combined for over 350 rushing yards. Up next is a trip to Hardee on Friday, Oct. 11. Could have easily used the number 318 instead, to showcase the Highlanders’ point-differential (335-17) through six games.
2 —
In Year 2 of varsity football, Lake Alfred-based Discovery High (currently an FHSAA independent program) is off to a 6-0 start following last week’s 36-13 victory at Frostproof. Sophomore quarterback Zach Tanner has 2,023 passing yards and 21 touchdowns through six games for head coach John Livingston’s Spartans, who are on the field Friday (Oct. 11) against Fort Meade.
7 —
The Class 6A Auburndale Bloodhounds (5-2) have put together a strong season with their two losses coming by a combined seven points. Auburndale dropped a 26-20 overtime decision to state-ranked Lake Gibson on Sept. 13, and last Friday marked a 29-28 setback to Winter Haven when the host Blue Devils completed a second-half comeback with a late touchdown. The Bloodhounds have a bye week before they travel to Palm Bay Heritage on Oct. 18.
5 —
Winter Haven opened the regular season with losses to Treasure Coast and Sebring, but the present outlook is considerably brighter. The Class 7A Blue Devils have erased the aforementioned 0-2 start and they go for their fifth consecutive victory on Friday (Oct. 11) at 4-2 Tampa Catholic. Tyler Martin’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Josh Celiscar with 1:30 left proved the difference in Week 7 against Auburndale.
16 —
That’s how many days remain until the start of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s FCS playoffs. All Saints Academy (4-2) plays at Santa Fe Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 17, to determine the top seed and the No. 2 seed from the FCS West Division, which will cross over against the FCS North in the championship quarterfinals on Oct. 25. All Saints Academy returns to the field Friday (Oct. 11) against visiting Warner Christian Academy, one week after the Saints lost 28-20 to Keswick Christian School in St. Petersburg.
3 —
New head coach Richard Tate and the Bartow Yellow Jackets (3-3) have three Class 7A, District 6 games remaining on their regular-season schedule. Bartow started 1-0 in district play by defeating George Jenkins High last month and now prepares to tackle Liberty (home, Oct. 11), Poinciana (away, Oct. 18) and Winter Haven (away, Oct. 25) in successive weeks. The Yellow Jackets are coming off last Friday’s 45-38 loss to Kathleen.
38 —
This represents the point margin in Fort Meade’s first win of the 2019 regular season. The Miners (1-6) earned a 38-0 home victory over Avon Park last Friday thanks to a solid defensive effort, while the offense was led in by part by sophomore Thomas Gibson’s two touchdowns. Fort Meade, which eclipsed its season-high point total of 20 (Sept. 20 vs. Lake Placid), is on the road at the end of the month against Mulberry (Oct. 25) and Frostproof (Oct. 31).
31 —
Frostproof High has made 31 FHSAA playoff appearances since 1972, including each of the last three seasons as a Class 1A program. The Bulldogs have returned to Class 3A and bring a 3-4 overall record into this week’s game at 3A-Region 2 counterpart Lakeland Christian. Frostproof has dropped its last two games after putting together a three-game win streak in September.
40 —
A total of 40 days have gone by since Lake Region (1-5) reached the win column. The Thunder came close in Week 7 against Poinciana by building a 13-point halftime lead - only to watch the Eagles rally for a 29-27 win - and they’ll have another opportunity on Friday (Oct. 11) when 1-5 Mulberry comes to town for a Class 5A, District 10 game.
———
Got a news tip or story idea? Contact us at polknews@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.