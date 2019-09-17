A Senate Democrat is seeking to require that Florida high-school students learn about preventing breast cancer and prostate cancer.
Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Delray Beach, filed a bill Sept. 13 that would add such instruction to the health-education curriculum for students in grades 9 through 12.
The bill (SB 276) would require instruction about characteristics of breast cancer and prostate cancer and measures to prevent the diseases.
The bill is filed for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14.
