HAINES CITY — No serious injuries were reported Tuesday night, August 6, after a 2007 Honda Fit came to a rest inside the garage of a house on Lake Brown Drive.
The driver, Ashley Carter, 18, of Lakeland, was traveling westbound on Polk City Road at around 11 p.m. According to the report, she was near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and struck three street signs, three mailboxes and a cable wire.
The vehicle rolled and came to a rest inside the garage on the property.
Carter was alert and conscious when officers arrived. She was transported to Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center for evaluation, but had no signs of serious injury. Multiple people were inside at the time of the crash, but were not hurt.
Carter told officers that she was tired and fell asleep on her way home from a friend’s house. She was wearing her seat belt and showed no signs of impairment.
The vehicle was removed and towed from the residence.
Code Compliance determined that the living portion of the house was structurally sound. The Haines City Fire Department and Polk County Emergency Medical Services assisted.
“Driving impaired is never a good idea, but driving while fatigued can also have deadly results,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said in a statement. “We’re grateful that everyone involved was OK and that the young driver in this case is faced with just a learning experience and not something that will cost her or haunt the rest of her life.”
