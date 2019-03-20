WINTER HAVEN — Winter Haven Police responded March 16 to an accident at the Taco Bell located at 1799 Third St. SW.
At the location, a car had driven through one of the restaurant’s walls. Luckily, there were no injuries to customers, workers or the vehicle’s occupants.
According to a statement from the Winter Haven Police, 77-year-old Emmanuel Akowuah and his wife were parked in a parking spot immediately in front of the restaurant at 4:30 p.m. that day and getting ready to leave. Per the statement: “Akowuah told authorities that he placed the car in reverse, but then back into drive. The vehicle jumped the curb and went into the building, coming to a rest approximately 10 feet inside of the building. The airbags did deploy, however, neither occupants of the vehicle was injured.”
In a remarkable — and fortunate — turn of events, a customer at the restaurant had been sitting at the exact spot of the crash. According to WHPD, the customer, who has not been named, had gotten up from his seat just prior to the crash to get hot sauce.
The building sustained significant damage, though officials have not yet assessed a dollar amount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.