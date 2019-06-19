LAKE WALES – Tenth Judicial Circuit Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Nelson recently ruled that Lake Wales resident Susan Strouse was strangulated by her estranged husband June 11.
“Dr. Stephen Nelson observed numerous abraisions and contusions on her arm, neck, and face, consistent with manual strangulation,” Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Carrie Horstman said. “She also had lacerations to her hand, wrist, and a broken fingernail, consistent with defensive wounds. Dr. Nelson ruled her cause of death is manual strangulation and the manner of death is homicide.”
According to a PCSO arrest affidavit, the day before she was killed, Susan Strouse told her husband of 50 years, Ronald Charles Strouse, that she wanted to leave him, take all of the couple’s money and move out.
Ronald Strouse told detectives that he tried to find out why she was leaving him and when she did not respond, he pulled her off a couch, straddled his wife, and started choking her. Minutes later he called 9-1-1.
“I don’t think she is with us any longer,” Strouse told the emergency operator. “She’s dead.”
Blood was found on his shorts, shirt, socks, shoes and blood was found on her knees, hands, arms and face.
Arraignment is July 16. Strouse did not qualify to bond out or receive a public defender.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.