WINTER HAVEN – It was a heated battle when six local celebrities vied for lip sync bragging rights in town recently. When the dust settled and the mics remained off, the audience and community had spoken.
The 2019 Celebrity Lip Sync Battle was held for the fourth consecutive year Oct. 10 at the Ritz Theatre, raising $32,000. The event was a fundraiser to benefit the Winter Haven Public Education Partnership and Cypress Junction Montessori, non-profit organizations working to provide quality public education.
The winners were Amanda Jo Nicholson, People’s Choice Award and Judge’s Second Place; Mark Voisard, Audience Favorite and Judge’s First Place; Qvonda Birdsong – Judge’s Third Place; and the other contestants included Kim Hulverson, Curtis Romey, Brian Yates.
The People’s Choice Award goes to the contestant who raised the most money in the weeks leading up to the event. Each “vote” for a contestant cost $1 and the six celebrities worked hard to win this award.
After a dedicated campaign to earn this award, Amanda Jo Nicholson, the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce’s Vice President of Member Services, had raised $8,000 to snag the People’s Choice Award.
“When I committed to being a contestant in the competition, I told myself that I wanted to raise a great deal of money,” Nicholson said. “So, with a lot of help from my friends and my husband, I was able to do that.”
Nicholson organized a “fundraiser within a fundraiser” at Tempo 1930, where about 40 people showed up to support her.
The Audience Favorite was voted on by those in attendance that evening at the sold-out show that included general admission and VIP seating. The night of the event, each contestant “sang” two songs of their choice that they were able to practice beforehand.
Nicholson, who also won second place for her performance that evening, said she is a huge heavy metal fan. She and her husband, David, sang “Iron Maiden” by “Iron Maiden.” She, her husband and two friends also sang “YMCA,”
The contestants’ celebrity status was attained in various ways. Voisard is a member of the Cypress Gardens Ski Team. Qvonda Birdsong is the Garner Elementary School Principal. Kim Hulverson is a vice president for BB&T Bank; Curtis Romney is the Cypress Montessori Principal; and Brian Yates is employed by CenterState Bank and is a candidate for the Winter Haven City Commission.
