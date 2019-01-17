WINTER HAVEN — The CenterState Bank Operations Center in Winter Haven might seem like an unlikely place to find 28 high-school juniors on a Thursday morning.
And yet, there they were Jan. 10, learning the basics of credit from a guest speaker and, afterward, getting to spend one-on-one time with their assigned mentors, all of whom are CenterState employees who volunteered to be a part of the program.
The program is called “School-to-Work” and it is under the larger umbrella of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.
The program pairs the high-school students, in this case from Winter Haven High, with mentors in the workplace. The mentors, known as “bigs,” are able to share their their experience as professionals in their field, in this case banking, and also help the students — “littles” — come up with a plan for their future as they prepare for life after graduation. It provides an opportunity for the students to get a glimpse of what the professionals do on a day-to-day basis, but also to have a mentor with whom they can discuss things like applying for college or seeking out a part-time job.
The iteration of the program in Winter Haven is fairly new — the meeting Jan. 10 was the third session. According to Stephen Koch, the president and CEO of BBBS Tampa Bay, this is the eleventh location for the program, which has other partnerships with employers in Hillsborough County and Pinellas County.
For someone like James Spence, a CenterState employee who volunteered to become a big, the program has become a chance for him to give back within the context of his normal work day.
“Just in my own life, I’ve benefited from having a lot of excellent mentors,” Spence said. “I think part of that experience is continuing it.”
James is a mentor to Alonzo, 17, a junior at Winter Haven and linebacker for the Blue Devils football team. Alonzo would like to play professional football, but has also considered becoming a firefighter as a possible career choice.
During his time spent with Spence, they’ve been able to discuss things like grit and how it can help Alonzo get to the places he’d like to go — something the Winter Haven teen isn’t afraid to seek counsel on.
“I just needed help and I heard about this and decided I might as well try it out,” Alonzo said. “I really do like it and want to see where it goes.”
The program has partnered with several types of employers, including the Moffitt Cancer Center, and although occupational knowledge is not the focus, each employer provides a unique value and experience for its participants.
In this case, the Winter Haven students get to absorb bits of knowledge about the financial industry and what it takes to be part of it.
“We have these bank employees, that live and breath the banking industry, directly working for half-a-day a month with these kids,” Koch said. “The issues of financial literacy are just going to naturally be transferred here — that kind of knowledge is invaluable.”
For their part, the staff at CenterState saw getting involved in this program as a unique opportunity to invest in Winter Haven.
“At the end of the day, we are a community bank and this is what it’s all about,” said Brett Rawls, the Chief Administrative Officer for CenterState. “This is our local market.”
A handful of local leaders were in attendance for the recent session, including Polk Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd, who encouraged the students to embrace this opportunity to have a mentor.
“This is going to make an impact in your life and in our community,” Byrd said. “I am happy to see this program come to life.”
Students will continue meeting with their mentors each month and are in the program through their senior year, after which they will all be eligible for a new program from BBBS called “Big Futures,” which focused on young adults who recently graduated high school.
The focus for all the programs is helping young people along their way to reach their potential, and it was something CenterState President Mark Thompson wanted his organization to be a part of.
“This was something that spoke to the hearts of our staff and so we thought it would be a great opportunity,” Thompson said.
More information about Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, its School-to-Work program, and how to get involved or support the program can be found at bbbstampabay.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.