POLK COUNTY – The Polk Transportation Organization Board adopted a wish list of its top 23 project proposals June 6.
For the second year in a row, expanding the Central Polk Parkway – from near the county landfill to State Road 60 – is the agency’s top priority.
The project is currently in its design phase and is partially funded. Land for the project may not begin to be purchased until fiscal year 2021. County documents state the proposed six-mile extension may not get manned toll booths and may come with a trail which would parallel the toll highway.
Widening County Road 557, from Lake Alfred to Interstate 4, remained the agency’s second-highest priority. While a high priority, this project may not get funded until fiscal year 2022, according to county documents.
Estimates suggest the population of Polk County may hit 1 million by 2040. The TPO board discusses transportation proposals in September and sets priorities annually in June. The above projects could take up to five years to complete.
Transportation projects set to begin sooner include work on the intersection of Interstate 4 and County Road 557, widening Dundee Road to U.S. 27 and improving the U.S. 27/State Road 60 interchange, among other projects which have all been funded for fiscal year 2020.
The widening of Lucerne Park Road, from Winter Haven to Haines City, is still in the planning stage.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.