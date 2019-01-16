They’re the men and women behind the scenes helping keep Polk County clean and beautiful, polishing up their tarnished records by paying for their crime working in the community, not sitting in jail.
The Polk County Jail Inmate Work Program is aimed at transforming inmates convicted of crimes, mostly traffic penalties and drug charges, into better citizens through hard work and community service. It serves a great purpose and has transformed lives, teaching some inmates new skills.
Picking up trash is one of the go-to duties assigned to these weekday and weekend road warriors. They help keep our parks, schools and public facilities clean. They have painted government buildings, completed landscaping projects for county, state, and city properties, cleaned up the Sheriff’s Youth Villa and rehabilitated a cemetery.
In addition to being restorative, it saves Polk County taxpayers millions of dollars by keeping costs down for local governments.
In 2018, hundreds of inmates in the program worked 207,592 hours on 247 projects, saving Polk County taxpayers $1,934,757.44, in total. They collected 37,757 bags of trash, collected 4,222 discarded tires, and cleaned 2,672 miles of roads.
The program is truly a great return on investment; the taxpayers benefit, society benefits from cleaner and more beautiful roads and parks; and hopefully, the men and women in the program learned from their mistakes. There is also hope they’ll become better stewards in the community and feel proud that their hard work has made Polk County an even better place to live, work and play.
