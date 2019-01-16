LAKE WALES – Officials from the Lake Wales Charter Schools system and the Polk County Public Schools Board agree that operation of the three middle schools in the city is problematic, but there was little agreement about what to do about it during a city-sponsored community forum on the topic last week.
The topic of discussion largely focused on McLaughlin Middle and who will manage it in the event it receives another failing grade. If McLaughlin does not receive a “C” grade or better this year, state legislation mandates that operations be taken over by an outside entity, with charter systems serving as one of the potential choices. That mandate is what led the Lake Wales Charter system to advance a plan to absorb the school into its the current setup.
Conversely, the county has told the state it would use Educational Directions, a private firm, to run McLaughlin, if such action becomes necessary. McLaughlin has had a failing school grade for three straight years.
Respective representatives of the charter system and the county school board each expressed concerns about having both entities continuing to operate middle schools in Lake Wales, especially since the charter system's second middle school – Bok Academy North – will be authorized to accept as many as 600 students in the next few years.
Jimmy Nelson, the chairman for the charter system’s board of trustees, said that would create an excess of some 900 middle-school seats available.
“As I see it, a failure to address this issue now could inevitably lead to an exacerbation of the issues that have plagued us to this point,” he said. “If McLaughlin does not come into our charter, quite honestly, our incentive will be to be as successful as we possibly can, and attract as many students as we possibly can.”
Lynn Wilson, a member of the county school board, termed the situation unhealthy.
“Unfortunately, we have a competitive environment between the school district and Lake Wales Charter that isn't working. It's not serving our students. It's not serving our communities,” Wilson said. “We have to work together to find a solution, whatever that solution is.”
Wilson, whose district includes Lake Wales, Frostproof, Eagle Lake and some of Winter Haven, called the divide a “significant difference.”
“I hear from those communities all the time. We've got to find a way to put the past behind us. We're here. It's a very serious matter,” he added.
By far the biggest applause from the 150 or so in attendance came after a plea from Lake Wales High School Principal Donna Dunson.
“This is about a community — a community that wants to be one community, in terms of students going from elementary to high school and (having) a continuity with the culture of the schools, the approach that we take and the autonomy the educators have,” Dunson observed.
She said the greater flexibility charter schools have in how they direct their resources is an advantage.
“I know we spend a lot of money bringing in experts, after experts, after experts, And if that doesn't work, well, there's someone else with a new idea,” she said. “You come back and you collaborate, and you have someone like (McLaughlin Principal) Donna Drisdom cut loose from the shackles that can be cumbersome. If we can leverage that energy I think we can blow it out of the water in Lake Wales. It's not about the school grade. It's about giving educators the autonomy to do what we know they can do.”
Several county administrators revealed, however, that a proposal for the charter system to take over operations at McLaughlin – in the wake of three straight failing school grades in the last three years – may not even be legally considerable.
Moreover, staff at McLaughlin aren't interested in leaving the district, according to Polk Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd.
“I will tell you that we did speak with the teachers at McLaughlin at the beginning of this year, and the end of last year, and at that time those teachers told us (they) were happy with McLaughlin being part of Polk County Schools,” she said.
The charter system's proposal includes an additional $1.8 million in aid to the school over the first three years of the takeover, which includes a pledge of $1.2 million from the charter system's foundation, and about $600,000 in expected additional start-up money from the federal government.
“That goes to the autonomy that Donna was talking about,” Nelson said. “The principals of the charter schools are the CEOs of those schools — they manage and are responsible for their own budgets.”
In addition, the plan, according to Nelson, would keep Drisdom as the school's principal.
“If this were to happen, the lady who is there is the right person for the job, regardless under which system she works,” he added.
Questions of legality
Having the Lake Wales Charter Schools system take over operation of McLaughlin Middle schools is a moot point, according to several Polk County School officials, including Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd.
That's because the Lake Wales system doesn't qualify to be an operator under state law, county officials revealed.
“Under that particular option, it says ‘insures the district enters into a contract with a charter or multiple charter that has a record of turning around a high poverty school serving low performing students with similar demographics,’” said Carolyn Bridges, the school district's senior director of acceleration and innovation. “We have to demonstrate that the entity that we selected is experienced in turnaround work, which is a very specific type of work, and has that track record of success. And while the Lake Wales Charter schools have a lot of successes, there isn't turnaround work that would meet the requirements of state accountability.”
Dr. Michael Akes, Polk Schools’ Chief Academic Officer, reaffirmed that position.
“When we are looking at this, the criteria we don't believe is met,” he said. “Legally, what they're asking the school board to do can't be done.”
Lake Wales Superintendent Dr. Jesse Jackson said he believed the state’s department of education would, in fact, approve the local charter system as a qualified operator, based on the fact the Lake Wales system was invited by state officials to make a presentation about 18 months ago to operate the Jefferson County school system, which was also in turnaround mode.
“Eventually we backed out of that opportunity, principally because we were in the midst of trying to establish Bok North,” Jackson said. “They deemed Lake Wales Charter Schools qualified to take over that district. So I believe we would certainly qualify for McLaughlin Middle School.”
Bridges countered, however, that the new rules were issued by the state just prior to the start of this school year.
The charter system currently operates two middles schools in Lake Wales, including Bok Academy South, now in its ninth year. Bok North opened this past August with 200 sixth-grade students, and is approved to expand to 600 students by the 2020-21 school year.
