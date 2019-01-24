WINTER HAVEN – Citrus Connection Executive Director Tom Phillips gave the Winter Haven City Commission an update on bus ridership in Winter Haven Jan. 14.
Between April 1 and Sept. 30, 2018, area residents rode fixed-route buses 187,038 times on Winter Haven routes, down one percent from last year. Services to the elderly and disabled who use the para transit door-to-door service during the same time frame increased 48 percent.
Phillips said the implementation of “smart cards” allowed Citrus Connection staff to document local bus service more accurately this year. Bus riders can put money on these cards and swipe them to pay bus fare. Computer software allows staff to track which bus stops are the most popular.
It will cost city taxpayers around $191,000 to subsidize mass transportation. That cost will rise to around $304,000 for fiscal year 2019-20. Currently, city taxpayers pay 20 percent of the cost of mass transportation, with riders, county tax dollars, state tax dollars and federal tax dollars funding the remaining amount.
Riders can go from Winter Haven to Lakeland, Haines City, Lake Wales, Bartow, Auburndale and points beyond with transfers.
Phillips said the partial federal government shutdown has yet to impact local bus service. There are enough local funds on hand to maintain service through the end of March. The Citrus Connection board meets Feb 13 and if federal money is still not available, some bus service may change.
