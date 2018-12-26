WINTER HAVEN – The Winter Haven City Commission recently voted unanimously to rename the main roadway through Winter Haven Industrial Park from Winter Haven Boulevard to Bert Schulz Boulevard.
City staff made a few extra signs and distributed them to the family of H.E. “Bert” Schulz, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 88, and his former business partners on Dec. 10.
Schulz has received worldwide credit for being a pioneer in the recovery of citrus oils to manufacture cleaning supplies and citrus fragrances from orange peels leftover from juicing.
“His contributions to the citrus industry have produced significant economic benefit to Winter Haven and the surrounding areas,” stated a city proclamation.
In 1942, Schulz and his father, William Schulz, founded Florida Molasses as an alcohol distillery. After World War II ended, the company named changed to Florida Chemical and started producing citrus oils. The Winter Haven-based corporation became a global supplier in citrus oil. His son, Paul Schulz, and daughter, Carla Hardy, helped to run the corporation before it was eventually sold.
Paul Schulz went on to become an artist for Hallmark Cards and over the last few years he has bought land in Winter Haven, establishing an event venue called Outback Oasis, and recently asked the city commission to zone some additional land for a retirement community.
Paul Schulz thanked the city commission before handing the mic over to his sister.
“Bert would always push for us to take the road less traveled, and also take the high ground,” Carla Hardy said, holding a street sign for Bert Schulz Boulevard. “Here it is.”
