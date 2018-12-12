City may have buyer for Cigar Factory

BARTOW – With commissioners still having questions and not all in agreement on whether to sell or lease the Thompson & Company Cigar Factory building, Gregory Fancelli — an interested buyer of the property — will come back to commissioners by next month with a revised proposal for the building.
Acquired from Polk County in 2011, the city has maintained the 93-year-old structure since then, spending more than $200,000.
Commissioners are in favor of saving the historic structure but say they are not willing to pour in taxpayer money for upkeep without a plan to restore it and make it a draw for Bartow. Since the city has acquired the property, it has been seeking an entity to fix the structure and make it an attraction. So far there has been little response making Fancelli's interest a welcome development.
Fancelli, whose company is Prestige WorldWide Group LLC, said the roof is his main concern and deterioration will continue over time and affect the inside and the beams. He said he has talked with Stephen Cox, the executive director of the Community Redevelopment Agency, who showed him the outline of the East End Action Plan and said his concern is there is no centerpiece to it, and that the area should be connected with U.S. 17.
“The residential neighborhood is not owner-occupied,” Fancelli said.
Joseph Fullum, a structural engineer who also looked at the Cigar Factory, pointed out that the hard pine wood used to build it is no longer used and something else would have to be used. He said a large majority of the structure is in pretty good condition.
“My thought is to leave as much as it is now and [to] update to the current code,” Fullum said, adding that the structure is salvageable, but that there is water and termite damage.
In addition to the condition of the building, Bartow Mayor Leo Longworth asked what it might be used for.
Fancelli suggested that the first phase would be to bring the building up to current codes, and that a bathroom and kitchen could be added on the north side. He said that food is a big draw and so is recreation, additionally suggesting that retail could work in the 18,000-square foot structure.
Fancelli also said making it an event space could “bring people to the space” and have multiple vendors. As an event space, it lends itself to having weddings, conventions or other large events.
The timeline to fix the structure could range from two to five years, Fancelli said.
Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer said there are many possibilities to enhance the area and liven it up, and that it could have a ripple effect in the area.
Longworth said he is not convinced yet of what the right thing to do is. He said his due diligence is to do the right thing for the Bartow taxpayers, and to have a more concrete plan.
“My take is we do not have a formalized plan,” he said. “We haven't seen a lot of action in Bartow in that (east) area. … At this point I am not convinced.”
Discussion followed concerning how the project might fit within a larger plan for the surrounding areas. Commissioner James Clements said his goal is to see the building preserved.
“Trish and I are in favor of preserving it,” he said.
