WINTER HAVEN – On April 8, the Winter Haven City Commission and staff with the Southwest Florida Water Management District finalized an amendment to their agreement to study the feasibility of using highly-treated wastewater to recharge the Upper Floridan Aquifer under Winter Haven in the coming years.
The developer of a proposed development called Harmony at Lake Eloise has agreed to have the study conducted on his property. The amendment to the original agreement was necessary because contract negotiations between the city and the developer took more time than was originally budgeted.
Wastewater from the City of Winter Haven’s water treatment plant number three would be piped to the property and pumped into the ground. The feasibility study started in January and a final report is tentatively scheduled to be complete by September 2020.
Ground flow modeling is scheduled to start in November.
“It is the hope that this project will help establish partnerships with other future development projects to create multiple water resource benefits in the Winter Haven area, including water supply, lake level management and hydrologic restoration,” city documents state.
Experts say there is not enough water in the Upper Floridan Aquifer to meet population growth by 2040. Right now the Polk Regional Water Cooperative has budgeted $23 million to study the feasibility of using salt water in the Lower Floridan Aquifer to meet this future demand.
Experts say the cost of making salt water the main source of potable water in Polk County would likely mean future water bills could be as much as four times as they are now.
After building a desalination in the Tampa area, over the past couple of decades, staff working with the City of Tampa have started pumping lots of reclaimed water into the ground. Some say Tampa leads the nation in this process.
The PRWC board is also studying the feasibility of recharging the aquifer in Polk County using storm water and reclaimed water, but the money budgeted toward this purpose is much less than the amount of money budgeted toward their desalination plans.
