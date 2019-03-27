WINTER HAVEN — It’s been several years since Anita Strang first attended the CityWorks(X)po Annual Conference in Roanoke, Va., but the executive director of Main Street Winter Haven still gets excited when talking about the event her organization first brought to Polk County in 2016.
“There’s an energy about being in a room full of people who all care about where they live and want to do something to make it better,” Strang said, taking a break recently from final preparations for CityWorks (X)po Florida 2019. “It just sort of feeds your soul.”
Indeed, if ideas are food, then the conference for Florida — with more than 20 presentations spanning its two-day program April 3-4 — is a buffet of sorts.
The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. April 2 and the majority of the program will take place at the Ritz Theatre on Central Avenue in Winter Haven.
Strang and her team at Main Street Winter Haven, along with event partners such as the City of Winter Haven, the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce, the Winter Haven Economic Development Council and Visit Central Florida, have been hard at work to facilitate another robust exchange of ideas.
Those ideas, and those speakers, will reflect what — for Strang — has become a bit of a mission.
“I just felt this need to make sure that Florida communities — like Winter Haven — were going to be prepared to grow responsibly and maintain their identity,” Strang said. “Each town has its own unique footprint and identity. We all just want to be the very best city we can be.”
The executive director for Main Street Winter Haven since 2012, Strang recalls going to the Roanoke- based event around that time and being blown away. In the following years, she brought a growing contingent from Winter Haven back to Virginia — something that impressed organizers for that event and led to a breakfast meeting with Ed Walker, City-Works’ creator.
Recognizing an opportunity, Strang lobbied Walker to sign off on an event with the CityWorks branding in Winter Haven, but with a focus on issues and ideas for communities throughout Florida.
One thing organizers of CityWorks (X)po Florida are adamant about is that the event, which is being held for the fourth time, is not a Winter Haven event. In fact, leaders and officials from nearby cities such as Bartow and Lake Wales have attended the event each year.
The program for the two-day event lays out a robust schedule geared toward keeping attendees fresh and engaged. A break in the action insofar as speakers are concerned might include chair yoga, for instance.
Speakers this year will touch on a variety of subjects from geographic information systems, incremental development, urban design, trails, sustainability, architectural tourism and plenty more.
Most of the speakers are new to the conference, but some others are returning and, in some cases, providing updates from projects in their respective communities. Some will present as individuals and others, such as a group from Realize Bradenton, are panel discussions.
The end of each daily session — around roughly 4 p.m. each day — will be followed by after hours events each day. These social events, as Strang sees it, represent one of the more important features of the CityWorks experience.
“The premise is everybody is in there during the day, listening to these talks, and then we immediately put them into a social environment,” Strang said. “I want people to be able to have time to talk.”
For a fairly young event, CityWorks (X)po Florida already has some success stories. Victor Dover, a founding principal and urban planner for Dover, Kohl & Partners out of Coral Gables, presented in 2018. Recently, Dover and his firm partnered with organizations Lake Wales on the community’s efforts to revitalize its downtown corridor.
It is the type of connection, and camaraderie, event organizers are hoping for more of.
And, whoever you are, organizers feel the program will offer something to engage with and be mentally stimulated by.
“There’s something for everyone at this event — it doesn’t matter what you do,” Strang said. “It’ll make you want to get in there and be a part of (your community).”
More information on the event and registration can be taken care of at cityworksxpofl.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.