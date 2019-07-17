WINTER HAVEN – On July 8, the Winter Haven City Commission voted down an ordinance that would have allowed a developer to tear down a house near Winter Haven High School and build a medical office parking lot in its place.
The ordinance would have changed the zoning of two residential lots near the high school to mixed-use zoning, a change which couldt have increased traffic on the already busy Sixth Street SE.
Mayor Brad Dantzler joined Commissioners Pete Chichetto and William Twyford in voting against the petition on its second reading. All three expressed concerns that, if the zoning were changed, it could negatively impact the surrounding neighborhood.
All three supported allowing the developer to build the parking lot under special circumstances. A special-use permit would allow for the tearing down of the house to build a parking lot, but would limit the property from being upgraded to a more intense use in the future.
Winter Haven Growth Management Director Eric Labbe said city code does not currently allow for a business parking lot to be built on a residential lot. In order to obtain a special circumstances permit to do so would mean city code would have to be changed, and that this process could take around six months.
Prior to the vote, the developer was asked if he could wait that long. The developer said his client wants the parking lot in place before snowbirds return.
Commissioner Nat Birdsong motioned to allow the zoning change. He and Commissioner JP Powell voted unsuccessfully for the change.
“I don't think any of us want commercial eating into these neighborhoods,” Twyford said.
