WINTER HAVEN – On Wednesday, Dec. 5, during an agenda review session the Winter Haven City Commission didn’t discuss a single thing scheduled for the agenda meeting Dec. 10.
Instead, commissioners spent 30 minutes focusing on a recent complaint filed by a resident.
A Winter Haven resident filed an email complaint Nov. 28 about something called the Service Line Warranty Program. The resident alleged that she received a letter in the mail from the warranty company — Service Line Warranties of America — that was endorsed by the city commission, seeking that she purchase a warranty for the water and sewage pipe from her house to the main water line under the street in front of her home.
According to city staff, back in 2016 the commissioners voted to approve a deal between the city and the warranty company allowing the private company to try and sell the warranties in the same envelopes that city water bills are mailed in. Staff said for every policy sold, the city would receive 50 cents In royalties.
Mayor Brad Dantzler said he met with representatives from the warranty company in 2016 and came out of the meeting thinking the warranty would be good for residents who may not be able to afford an emergency plumbing repair.
The mayor said the salespeople estimated the city would benefit from the arrangement by around $35-45K per year.
Staff said to date the city has only received one royalty check for one dollar and that hundreds of residents have been calling city staff with questions instead of calling the warranty company, adding that these calls are costing the city money and time that could be spent doing something more productive.
“I liked it, but apparently I was only looking at the good stuff,” Mayor Dantzler said.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, the cities of Mount Dora, Apopka, Longwood, Eatonville and Sanford made similar deals where there were similar complaints. The City of Lake Wales also appears to have a similar deal in place. Some nearby cities in Central Florida, such as Apopka, have exited the deal in response to criticism.
Critics of the program say that the warranty costs around $60 per year and covered very little — mostly a pipe that rarely breaks in warm climates — and that repairs, at times, took weeks.
Winter Haven city staff said around 500 residents have signed up for the warranty and there have been around 700 calls to city staff about the program. City staff said the next royalty check is scheduled to arrive in January 2019. If only around 500 residents purchased the warranty, that royalty check may be in the $250 dollar range, not the $35K estimated royalty suggested to the mayor in 2016.
