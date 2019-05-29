WINTER HAVEN – The first in what is billed as a series of “drop-in style” meetings with City of Winter Haven staff is scheduled to take place June 7 at the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center, between 9-11 a.m.
City Manager Mike Herr will be available for area residents to share ideas, thoughts and concerns about the community.
“There is a lot happening right now, and I think it's very important to reach out to our citizens to learn more about their interests and to help answer any questions they may have,” Herr said. “By extending opportunities for meaningful conversations into our neighborhoods, I am hopeful to hear from the people we serve every day and learn more about their needs and opinions.”
Additional events in the series will be announced later in the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.