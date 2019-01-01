BARTOW – Holding their final public of the year Dec. 17, Bartow commissioners took some time to reflect on 2018 as it winded toward its conclusion.
The meeting, which traditionally has been cancelled, was kept on the schedule due to ongoing litigation involving a water-use dispute.
After that portion of the meeting, Commissioner James Clements began his comments by infusing some holiday spirit and thanking his colleagues.
About newcomer Commissioner Scott Sjoblom, who was elected in April to a three-year term over incumbent Pat Herr, Clements said: “I wasn't too sure about a young whipper snapper” before adding that Sjoblom’s youth and knowledge has been a great addition to the commission.
Clements went on to compliment Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer, whom he said has an admirable fondness for the community.
He added that Vice Mayor Billy Simpson's knowledge has been great, and thanked Mayor Leo Longsworth for his insightful leadership. Longworth is well-respected at home and all over the state, Clements said, especially with his being the President of the Florida League of Cities.
Clements also praised the work of City Manager George Long, Police Chief Joe Hall, City Attorney Sean Parker and Building Director Robert Wiegers.
In closing, Clements said he was thankful to live in Bartow.
“It's like a vacuum; it's a good place to live,” he said.
Responding to Clements comments, Longworth said, “This tells us a lot about you. You're kind and sincere and committed to Bartow in your heart.”
Clements’ holiday spirit was contagious, with Vice Mayor Simpson summing up the feeling of the board, saying “We've had a success in the city of Bartow this year, and we will next year with the same goal — the betterment of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.