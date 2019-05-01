HAINES CITY – U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D – Kissimmee), whose congressional district includes Winter Haven and other portions of east Polk, hosted a prescription drug town hall April 25.
The event was held, in part, as a platform for Soto to share conclusions from a recently published study conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.
The committee is comprised of 24 Democrats and 18 Republicans and chaired by Elijah Cummings (D – Maryland). Soto is not a member of the committee, but believes the study is pertinent to Florida's 9th Congressional District, including much of east Polk County.
The 10-page report concludes that prescription drug manufacturers doing business in the United States charge Americans much more for drugs associated with the treatment of diabetes than citizens of Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom are charged.
“Over the past two decades, manufacturers have systematically and dramatically raised the prices of their insulin products by more than tenfold – often in lockstep,” the report states. “These prices dwarf manufacturing costs. (Another government) study found manufacturers could charge as little as $7 to $11 per month for insulin and still make a profit.”
The report states staff working with some government programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid, “lack the authority to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers.”
Soto said many have died as a direct result of not being able to afford diabetic medication. More than 30 million Americans are diabetic.
The report concludes by saying the solution to this problem is having the federal government set prices to match what people pay elsewhere, though such a conclusion likely does not receive bipartisan support.
