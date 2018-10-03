Corrections

Last week in a story with the headline 2018 Banker’s Cup Awards a success, Suzanne Moraco’s name was spelled wrong. The winner of the Industry Award for less than 100 employees was Central Florida Media Group. The winner of the Industry Award for more than 100 employees was Bond Clinic. We apologize for the errors.
