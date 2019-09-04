POLK COUNTY – Luis Rodriguez recently sent the Sun a collection of court documents and a string of internal emails from social workers assigned to his daughter, Geneva, who was sheltered at birth in September of 2017 because her mother had allegedly used drugs during the pregnancy.
Florida Department of Children and Families investigators initially placed the child with Rodriguez’s mother, because he had been living in New York at the time.
Nearly two years later, and following a move to Winter Haven, he is still fighting for custody.
“I put my entire life on hold for this case,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez says he is a non-offending parent who wants permanent custody of his daughter.
Court documents and internal emails show that the social worker and her supervisors thought the baby was not safe with Rodriguez, both shortly after birth in 2017 and again just a few months ago.
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Florida is a subcontractor for Florida DCF. Devereux staff allege Rodriguez had never changed a diaper, that he possessed medical marijuana cards in two states and that he would leave the child with his mother for months at a time. Staff suggested he needed a parenting class.
A few days ago, a social worker assigned to work the case filed an injunction against Rodriguez, who created a website to promote how he felt he was being treated by the social worker.
Over the course of the past two years, Rodriguez says he has been trying to get permanent custody of his daughter. He has since filed a petition to have his case transferred to another Florida DCF subcontractor. He said recently that he is pleased with the social workers assigned to his case now.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
