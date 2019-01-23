BARTOW – Next week, the Polk County History Center will open a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit — “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” The opening show is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7.
According to a release, the evening celebration will showcase the temporary national exhibit and feature the permanent display devoted to Polk County’s transportation history and land use. A Henry B. Plant reenactor will discuss his revolutionary idea to place railroad lines through Polk in the 1880s, which eventually led to tremendous growth in Central Florida.
Myrtice Young, the Historic Preservation Manager for Polk County, said the exhibit will match the Smithsonian's exhibit covering identity, land, community, persistence and managing change. Along with the exhibit, there will be programs highlighting the rural years in Polk County and how things have changed.
“We'll feature ‘Crossroads’ stories for places like Pughsville and Moorehead … places that don't exist anymore,” Young said.
“Crossroads” explores how rural communities change in the 20th century. While the country remains mostly rural, geographically — the Smithsonian reports that 3.5 percent of the landmass is considered urban — the percentage of Americans living in rural areas has dropped from 60 percent to 17 percent since 1900.
Opening night at the Polk County History Center is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. The exhibit will be on display until March 15.
