Last week, Polk Sheriff Grady Judd and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced a large-scale, six-day prostitution sting that netted 154 arrests — including 75 sex solicitors and 69 suspected prostitutes.
The operation involved multiple agencies, including police departments in Lakeland, Winter Haven and Haines City.
In the immediate aftermath of the sting, PCSO officials say two women were identified as likely victims of human trafficking, though that number could grow. One of those two women is 17. A 17-year-old boy who was not charged with any crimes is also being considered a victim of human trafficking.
Indeed, in his comments during a press conference May 21, and again when reached by phone May 24, Judd has been adamant that stings such as this one are about more than one crime and that while some would suggest prostitution is a victimless crime, data and anecdotal evidence suggest otherwise.
“What’s interesting is we hear over and over that ‘well, it’s just two consenting adults involved in an economic agreement for services’ — well, that’s just not the way that works,” Judd said Friday. “In fact, my experience is just the opposite.”
Judd suggested there are many victims, including spouses of the “johns” who were soliciting prostitution and, additionally, that many of the women arrested for prostitution either are currently victims of human trafficking or have been in the past.
“We do these prostitutions operations because that is how we find victims of human trafficking,” Judd said. “That’s also how we find the predators who prey upon the victims of human trafficking.”
Christa Hicks, the executive director of the anti-trafficking division of One More Child, was present at the press conference and knows firsthand about the myriad ways in which prostitution and human trafficking intersect. A victim herself, Hicks cited her own experience with sex trafficking when she was younger as an example of how the young — and often underaged — women targeted may encounter mental hurdles to recognizing the totality of their situation.
“I couldn’t see in the months before, when he was my ‘boyfriend,’ that there was force and coercion,” Hicks said. “We all recognize that the crossover (between prostitution and trafficking) is so high and that self-identification for adult people working in sex work is very difficult. … We know that many, many people who are arrested as adults for sex work were trafficked or exploited previously — and a good number are still being exploited currently.
In line with that knowledge, PCSO and One More Child partnered on this sting such that Hicks and her team were on site as those booked for prostitution were taken into custody. The One More Child team was there to offer counsel and emotional support and to help with identifying possible human trafficking victims.
“From the moment we take them into custody, I wanted people there, on the ground, so that they could immediately start building the relationshp and understand that ‘yes, these deputies have arrested you for prostitution — but we are immediately handing you over to social services, in the same evening, to find out if you are a suspect or a victim,’” Judd explained.
The International Labor Organization estimates that, globally, there are 4.8 million people trapped in forced sexual exploitation. Given Florida’s location as an international tourism, travel and economic hub, it is widely believed that Florida is one of the worst states for this issue, domestically.
In Florida, Judd said the law is setup as such that if a person is arrested for prostitution and later proven to be a victim of trafficking, law enforcement officials can wipe out all evidence that they were arrested.
“Ultimately, the arrests on those boards (at the press conference) may very well disappear in the next months or year or so for the ones who will allow us to help them and we can codify that they are victims of human trafficking,” Judd explained.
Accordingly, Hicks and her team are vigilante about their work and excited to partner with law enforcement when the opportunity arises.
At the press conference, mugshots of “johns” and the women arrested for prostitution were displayed on a large posterboard. While Hicks and her team prefer that the women’s images not be displayed, she said she and her team know that, ultimately, One More Child and PCSO are working toward the same goal.
“We strongly believe that (displaying) the sex-buyer’s photos are a help to make them realize that we, as a county, take a hard stance and that it’s unacceptable to buy people for sex,” Hicks said. “We love that, whether it’s shock or sending a strong message in the community to the sex buyers. We know that Sheriff Grady Judd is very intentional to seeing every single one of those being bought for sex gets services. We don’t want to see their pictures posted (of the women arrested for prostitution), but we have the utmost respect for Polk County Sheiff’s Office and we know firsthand that their desire is like ours — to see those being bought for sex receive help.”
