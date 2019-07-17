WINTER HAVEN – The water treatment plant inside the Cypresswood Golf Course and Country Club subdivision on Dundee Road will soon be upgraded.
Over the next three years, around $2.7 million may be spent on upgrades, according to city documents.
The plant was originally built in the 1970s and purchased by the city in 1998.
City staff put the work out to bid and, in June, the engineering firm of Wright-Pierce was awarded the contract to do the work.
City staff are currently in contract negotiations with Wright-Pierce staff.
