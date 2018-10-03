LAKE WALES – City leaders are expected to gather again later this month to get updates and ideas for a renewed push on recreational activities in Lake Wales.
A special commission workshop will be held, and the community will be invited, to discuss everything from the pending purchase of the Lake Wales YMCA to a multi-million dollar multi-purpose and recreation building.
As of press time, no date had been set, although it's possible the group will have picked a date when it met last night.
In April, the commission held a similar informal workshop to identify recreation opportunities, making it a priority item in the city's new budget which went into effect on Monday. Included is money to buy the YMCA, which comes with an expected price tag of some $1.7 million, which will be financed.
City Manager Ken Fields has also indicated that he is hoping to have a public vote on plans to build a multi-purpose building which would include many recreational amenities like basketball courts. The building would also serve as a storm shelter, something the city doesn't have at present.
“There's a lot of ideas floating around the community. I want to follow up on some of those things, present some plans and ideas,” Field said. “It's an opportunity to sit down and look at all the things that are going on. Now that the budget has been passed, we can really start looking forward to implementing a lot of the initiatives we've begun in the past year.”
