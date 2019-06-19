WINTER HAVEN – In May, an unknown developer confidentially applied for a permit to build a 472-unit apartment complex in Winter Haven, somewhere in the downtown district.
The initial paperwork had no information about the location of the complex. City staff said all they knew was that all of the apartments would be on the same property.
On June 10, during a Winter Haven Community Redevelopment Agency board meeting, a comment from Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzer may have provided an additional detail about the mystery project.
“An $80 million project – it's pretty sweet,” Dantzler said.
Requests of city staff and the mayor for more information on this matter were not responded to.
During the meeting, Commissioner William Twyford asked if there was a timeline for construction of the project, to which Winter Haven Growth Manager Eric Labbe replied there was not as of yet.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
