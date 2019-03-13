POLK COUNTY – Midway through February, the Polk County Commission had its annual closed-door board retreat at Circle B Bar Reserve, located in between Winter Haven and Lakeland on the north side of Lake Hancock near the landfill.
The annual meeting is not open to the public, but details on what was discussed were recently released via Polk Government TV, during an interview with Chairman George Lindsey.
Lindsey said that the board asked Polk County Property Appraiser Marsha Faux about revenue projections for this fiscal year. Lindsey said Faux told the board that steady residential construction will cause another bump in property values this year.
“That is always good news,” Lindsey said.
Prioritizing how to spend the new money will center around transportation and public safety, Lindsey indicated.
“The east and west part of the county have the same population, but the east has half the lane-miles as west,” Lindsey said. “That’s a challenge.”
Two bus routes were verbally approved to improve service along U.S. 27 and in the Loughman area.
Lindsey said the cost of providing medical care to inmates has exploded over the past few years and now costs $11 million per year.
“We can’t do everything. There is simply not enough resources to reach every part of the county, but where we cannot meet a need one year we don’t ignore it the next year,” Lindsey said.
Federal and state government still has not reimbursed the county from Hurricane Irma cleanup expenses. Lindsey explained that the county spent around $40 million on cleanup, but FEMA has only reimbursed around a half million.
“That stalled many projects,” Lindsey said.
This is the sixth board retreat for Lindsey, who was first elected in 2012. Term limits for the commission were extended by voters last November so, if he runs again, there may be more.
Lindsey said that the newest commissioners, Martha Santiago and Rick Wilson, are two new sets of eyes who have been helpful, inquisitive and challenging.
