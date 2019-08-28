WINTER HAVEN – City staff proposed building a park for small and medium sized dogs during a city commission meeting Aug. 21.
The Winter Haven City Commission is in the process of adopting next year's budget. Staff gave the city commissioners a three-hour presentation last Wednesday with several new proposals which will be documented next week.
If built as proposed, the dog park would be located in what is now Joyce Davis Park, just west of Carlton's Music and north of the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce building.
Staff proposed spending around $200,000 on the park, using CRA funding.
Winter Haven Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres also announced a proposal to upgrade the parking lot just east of the Chamber building, making it comparable to the recently redone parking lot at South Central Park. Stavres said the city has had to turn down requests to use Central Park because there are regular markets using that space now. Stavres said moving the weekend markets will free up Central Park.
Staff proposed spending $500,000 in impact fees to renovate the parking lot.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.