AUBURNDALE – Members of the Lakeland Winter Haven Kennel Club recently donated $1,000 to the Auburndale Police Department to help pay for surgery for Auburndale K9 officer “Rondo,” who got hurt during a recent foot chase.
“On the night in question, [Rondo] was searching for a burglary subject,” according to an Auburndale Police Department spokesperson. “The suspect was not located and no one has been changed in the burglary case. Rondo's injury was not the result of any interaction.”
The donation money was raised from entrance fees from a recent kennel club dog show.
“This is really dogs giving to dogs,” Lakeland Winter Haven Kennel Club member Carol Corley said. “Annually, for the past 46 years, the LWHKC has put on a large, successful dog show. The money raised is used to aid dogs in need, like two-year-old German Shepherd ‘Rondo.’ We look forward to him getting back on the job with K9 officer Cody Skinner, helping to keep residents and visitors safe in Auburndale.”
Members of the club also fund scholarships for veterinary students, rescue groups and ongoing support for the Humane Society of Polk County.
To learn more, call Corley at (863) 268-4109.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.