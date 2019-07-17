WINTER HAVEN — When Hurricane Irma blew through Florida in 2017 and took the steeple of First Baptist Church of Winter Haven with it, it was an unfortunate development for the church’s congregation — especially given the age of the steeple.
After all, though the church itself goes back well over a century, the steeple that was destroyed during the storm had only been installed in 2014.
Nearly two years later, Pastor Steven T. Harness said earlier this month that the congregation has raised the $63,000 necessary to replace the steeple.
Harness said the funds were raised through private donations and that the fabrication of the replacement steeple — which is taking place in Texas — is nearing completion. Once that occurs, it will travel to Florida and, upon arrival, should take two or three days to install.
“We ought to be getting close,” Harness said. “Some time this month we expect it to be up.”
Harness said he and the leadership at First Baptist Church of Winter Haven understand that replacing the steeple impacts more than just church community. Located at 198 West Central Avenue in downtown, the church is one of the more visible buildings in the district.
The church has roots throughout the community, and Harness expressed appreciation to the larger public for its support in getting this project completed. He said that, while the core mission of the church is about much more than the appearance of a building, it will be nice to have the steeple restored.
“We’re thankful to have our building complete,” Harness said. “We’re about people — we’re not about buildings — but I know it’s not been exciting for our downtown area to have a broken piece off the top of the building indefinitely.”
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@d-r.media.
