HAINES CITY – School is back in session for adults looking to better themselves in Haines City and Winter Haven.
The East Area Adult School has already started GED Preparation and English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes, but it’s not too late to sign-up.
The East Area Adult School is part of the Polk County School Board and allows adults the opportunity to have access to classes in the east part of the county (Auburndale, Davenport, Fort Meade, Haines City, Lake Wales, Wahneta and Winter Haven).
Each year, the East Area Adult School holds classes for between 1,000 – 1,300 students.
“The classes are at the student’s own pace. They can work as fast as they want,” said Brooksie Smith, Student Resource Specialist, East Area Adult School. “The teacher is there to work one-on-one with each student, as they need help with our designated curriculum.”
The need for both open-enrollment classes – ESOL and GED Prep - is particularly high in the northeast quadrant of the county, according to Smith. After an extensive search in the northeast area of the county, Eastside Elementary School and Oakland Neighborhood Center met the criteria and agreed to be the host locations.
“We are thrilled that Eastside Elementary and Oakland Neighborhood Center agreed to allow us to hold classes there,” Smith said.
The General Educational Development (GED) Preparation Class helps ready students to take the test.
In Haines City, the GED Preparation Class will be held at the Oakland Neighborhood Center Monday-Friday 8 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
In Winter Haven, the GED Preparation Class will be held at Ridge Technical College Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday 6 - 9 p.m.
Also, in Winter Haven, the GED Preparation Class will be offered at Polk State College on Tuesday through Thursday 6 - 9 p.m.
The ESOL class teaches English to speakers of another language.
In Haines City, two ESOL classes will be held at Eastside Elementary in the new area of portable buildings in the back of campus. Students can choose from the morning class held on Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – noon, or the evening class Tuesday-Thursday 6 - 9 p.m.
In Winter Haven, an ESOL class will be held at Ridge Technical College on Tuesday through Thursday 6-9 p.m.
Before attending either class, prospective adult students must register with photo identification and schedule a time to take a short, baseline quiz at the East Area Adult School in Auburndale.
“The baseline test just tells teachers where the students are in their knowledge of the subject,” Smith said.
Registration is held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. and on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Classes are $30 for the term and assessments are $20 and can be paid using cash or a money order. Term 1 is August - December and Term 2 is January - May.
Some 16- and 17-year old students may be accepted into the classes. These prospective minor students should meet with an advisor at the main campus in Auburndale with a parent on Wednesdays at 2 or 7 p.m.
The East Area Adult School Main Campus is located at 300 E. Bridgers Avenue, Auburndale. The office number is (863) 965-5475 or visit the website at eastareaadult.edu.
