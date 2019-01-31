The Achievement Academy, located at 2211 28th St NW in Winter Haven, serves children from birth through age 5.
There are two programs that fall under the Achievement Academy banner. The first is a “Birth to Three” program. The second is a charter school. Both programs are offered at no cost to the child or their families.
The Birth to Three program provides early intervention services to infants and toddlers who are at-risk for developmental delays or who have been identified with a specific delay.
Professional Early Interventionists from the Achievement Academy travel throughout Polk County in order to serve 180 children and families each month within the familiar surroundings of their homes or, more recently, through a partnership with the new Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion for Women and Children at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.
The Achievement Academy’s Charter School has a total of 157 students age 5 and older currently enrolled at three campus locations: Lakeland, Winter Haven and Bartow. Each campus offers specialized instruction by certified teachers; small class sizes; individual speech; occupational and physical therapies; and assistive technologies that enable each student to reach his or her full potential.
The Achievement Academy is proud of its history, but even more so of the positive impact it has had on the children it serves and the families to whom it offers resources and support.
Volunteer and financial assistance opportunities to help abound, and more information can be found online at www.achievementacademy.com.
