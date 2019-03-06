The Education Connection is a series sponsored by the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce and D-R Media & Investments, LLC. Schools need help from their communities to succeed, and today’s schools build tomorrow’s workforce. These articles will outline some of the good things happening and how interested parties can become involved.
Valor Christian Leadership Academy is a 6th-12th grade private school located in Winter Haven. Its mission is to develop the student in a Christ-centered, leadership-focused, academically-customized learning environment.
Valor Christian Leadership Academy's educational philosophy is founded on the following:
1. Small student-to-teacher ratio — Small student-to-teacher ratios allows students to be noticed, reduces class disruptions, allows teachers to focus on learning, students are able to progress through course material more quickly, teachers build rapport with each student, teachers meet specific needs and teachers encourage class participation.
2. Inclusive, Tribal Learning Environment — Fostering an inclusive learning environment enables students to learn in small and large group settings. Inclusiveness builds students’ self-esteem, develops independence, demonstrates appreciation for diversity, creates a culture of collaboration and teamwork and teaches essential life and leadership skills.
3. Comprehensive Approach — With the assistance of parents and staff, students set goals for every aspect of their lives: spiritually, emotionally, physically, socially and academically.
4. Customization — Academic instruction is delivered in a manner that highlights and advances the individual skills and needs of each student. Teachers ensure each student's understanding of course material and differentiates instruction when necessary.
VCLA utilizes technology across the academic core subjects. Standardized testing, college and career exploration, document creation, online learning platforms and project-related research are a few ways VCLA incorporates technology throughout the academic day.
We are in need of 10 tablets and seven desktop/laptop computers. The additional tablets and computers will optimize teacher options for differentiated instruction, employ the use of educational softwares to improve student achievement, and enable VCLA to broaden course offerings by providing a fully-functional Virtual Learning Lab.
In addition to computers and tablets, VCLA would love to increase the number of dedicated school volunteers. Volunteers play an essential role in accomplishing VCLA's mission. Volunteers assist with tutoring, share about careers, provide clerical assistance, sponsor a club, organize school events and more. If you are interested in volunteering in a Christ-centered, leadership-focused, academically-customized environment, please contact Monica Tullis at 863-512-4270.
