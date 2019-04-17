HAINES CITY – Saying the race for Seat 1 on the Haines City Commission April 2 was close is an understatement.
In the final tally, just two votes gave newcomer Jayne Hall the victory over two-term incumbent Don Mason.
Initially after the votes were counted on election night, Hall had squeezed by Mason by three votes, 683 – 680. That wasn’t the end, though — Florida law dictates that a machine recount must be done if the difference in votes is one half of one percent or less of the total number of votes.
According to Lori Edwards, Supervisor of Elections for Polk County, close results are not uncommon in city elections.
“It’s important to realize that recounts are a good thing,” Edwards said. “They are a safety valve.”
On April 8, Hall and Mason watched as the machine recount was done in the Election Office in Bartow, recounting all the ballots.
What they witnessed was a process that saw the recount machine count the results and return — or “outstack” — ballots that need to be set aside for review.
“The outstacks are ballots that must be reviewed and will be counted if the intention was clear,” Edwards said. “These are marks that the machine wouldn’t understand but that the human eye would.”
After the machine recount, Hall had 681 votes to Mason’s 680, with three ballots being outstacked. Those ballots were then reviewed by the canvassing board.
The first ballot was deemed a vote for Hall. The second ballot was blank and the third was a write-in vote for a candidate not on the ballot. With those three votes assessed, the final tally had Hall ahead, 682-680.
“On election day, I was already concerned that I may not have done enough (to be elected),” Hall said. “I knew I was going up against a two-term incumbent and it was going to be difficult.”
When it was announced that a recount would have to be done, Hall said she prayed that luck be with her.
“I trust the process,” she said.
Of 13,816 eligible registered voters in Haines City, only 1,363 cast their ballots. To be eligible to vote for city commissioners, voters must live within the city limits of town.
A native of Michigan, in 2001, Hall and her husband purchased the Palms Hotel and started a business and then moved to Haines City in 2003.
Although she had never been involved personally in politics, Hall said she felt called to run and intended to do so years earlier, but missed the deadline to submit her application.
Hall will begin serving her four-year term on May 2, when she will be sworn in during the Haines City Commission meeting.
Edwards said that she believes the recount in Haines City is a good reminder for everyone to get involved and vote.
“It’s worth your time and effort to get out and vote because every vote counts,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.